Rentomojo Files IPO Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹150 Crore Fresh Issue

Rentomojo Ltd, India’s largest online furniture and appliance rental platform, has filed preliminary papers with Sebi for an IPO. |

New Delhi: Rentomojo Ltd, an online rental and subscription platform for home furniture and appliances, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,83,99,567 equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards payment of debt, lease rentals or licence fees for its warehouses and experience stores, and for general corporate purposes. Founded by Geetansh Bamania, the company operates a technology-driven, full-stack direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform offering rental and subscription services for furniture and home appliances across India.

Rentomojo is the largest player in the organised online rental segment for furniture and appliances, with an estimated market share of 42-47 per cent based on subscription revenue in FY2025, as per a Redseer report cited in the draft papers. As of September 30, 2025, the company had over 2.27 lakh live subscribers across 22 cities, supported by a network of 21 warehouses.

On the financial front, revenue from operations stood at Rs 265.96 crore for the full fiscal year 2025 and profit after tax at Rs 43.11 crore for FY2025. Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Axis Capital and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

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