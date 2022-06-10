RenewX 2022: ‘Unlocking the Era to Net Zero Emissions’

The 6th Edition of the comprehensive renewable energy event, RenewX 2022 commenced on June 10 in Hyderabad, as India looks to accelerate its transition to renewable energy and reduce its reliance on other energy sources. India has set an ambitious target of meeting half of its energy needs, which is 500 GW, from renewable resources by 2030 and reach the net zero emission levels by 2070. Curated on theme ‘Unlocking the Era to Net Zero Emissions’, the show stressed on to increase the penetration of renewable energy generation and gear up the stakeholders to progress towards Sustainable Development Goals.



The inauguration took place in the presence of N. Janaiah, VC and Managing Director, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd, Ajay Mishra, IAS, Director General – RESI and (former) Spl. Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana, BRUSSELMANS Pierre-Emmanuel, Consul General, Consulate General of the Kingdom of Belgium in India, Vinay Rustagi, MD – Bridge to India Pvt. Ltd and Rajneesh Khattar, Sr. Group Director, Informa Markets in India among others.



Telangana state has joined the expo as a ‘Partner State’, with over 100+ exhibitors under one roof, including companies like Waaree Energies, Goldi Solar, Jinko Solar, Premier Energies, Jakson Group, Rayzon Solar, Adani Solar, Evervolt, etc.

The conference agenda comprised of panel discussions and presentations on topics such as ‘Policy Regulations Need of the Hour for India for Effective Circular Economy in Solar Energy’, ‘Innovations and Technology the way forward to RE’, ‘Green Hydrogen - India’s Pathway to Green Economy!’, ‘Power Crisis - addressing peak demand through Renewables’, ‘E-Highways are Economic and Green only when powered by RE’, ‘Business Opportunities for AgriPV in India’, and ‘Bioenergy - A must for the emerging India Energy market!’

On the second day, the show will also witness the maiden edition of the RenewX Awards at the same venue, Hitex. The awards will further support and encourage industry players with an impact in South India, who strive hard to bring about a sea change in the renewable energy domain with ground-breaking innovations and initiatives. A well-regarded jury panel comprising industry experts will confer and select from over 60 Nominations that are expected to be received. The awards will be conducted methodically with EY as Process Advisors.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets India said, “RenewX, once again through its 6th edition has taken a step to support the drive to reduce India’s carbon emissions and move towards clean energy. As India looks to meet its energy demand on its own, which is expected to reach 15,820 TWh by 2040, renewable energy is set to play an important role. Use of renewables in place of coal will save India Rs. 54,000 crore (US$ 8.43 billion) annually. We are glad that the exhibition and the conference, RenewX 2022 gave impetus to the renewable energy stakeholders to adopt latest technologies and trends and achieve a carbon neutral economy by 2050”

“Being blessed with long coastlines for wind energy, and enough irradiance for solar, the southern states (Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana &Andhra Pradesh) all host renewable energy industry through RenewX in a big way and make it an attractive business destination. Initiatives like CEO Conclave and RenewX awards further encouraged buyers to invest in newer clean energy technologies and bring change in the renewable energy domain with ground-breaking innovations to help India to achieve its renewable energy target,” he further added.

