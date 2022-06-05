World Environment Day: LogiNext launches carbon footprint calculator

Logistics and Transportation is a critical area where enterprises can use automation to and reduce GHG emissions. |

Sustainability is more important than ever before. In a survey conducted by Gartner, more than 50 percent of respondents comprising enterprise brands mentioned sustainability as ‘very important’ and another 30 percent as ‘somewhat important’ meaning that more than 80% of enterprises are focusing on sustainability.

Logistics and Transportation is a critical area where enterprises can use automation to and reduce GHG emissions. Keeping this in mind, LogiNext, an end-to-end logistics automation platform has launched a carbon footprint calculator that’ll help businesses plan better and meet their sustainability goals, it said in a statement.

An average enterprise customer of LogiNext in North America would have a fleet size of 300 and each vehicle would drive 70 miles on average every day. LogiNext’s route optimization algorithm and overall planning helps an enterprise reduce emissions by upto 20 percent. For the above customer, annual emission reduction amounts to 0.2 million tons. This number is derived from LogiNext’s simulation results along with standardized GHG emission numbers from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, it said.

“Reducing GHG emissions by making logistics operations more efficient has been one of the key priorities for most of the enterprises we speak to across the globe. Apart from route optimization, LogiNext’s capabilities like capacity utilization and order batching has helped enterprises reduce fleet size by upto 25 percent. Essentially, brands are able to do a lot more with the same resources by digitally transforming their operations,” says Dhruvil Sanghvi, CEO of LogiNext.

Brands like KFC, BurgerKing, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, Singapore Post, Cargo Expreso and MaltaPost are amongst the 200+ brands in 50+ countries that leverage LogiNext’s platform capabilities to digitize, optimize and automate their logistics processes. From all of this historical data around reduction in carbon footprint by bringing in automation, LogiNext has come up with a calculator which will help enterprises gauge the kind of impact they’ll be able to make by using the LogiNext platform.

There are several variables necessary to come up with an accurate measurement: Fleet Size, Average no. of orders per day, National transportation regulations, Driver compliance and such.

LogiNext’s end-to-end platform is used by enterprises across industries: F&B, CPG, Retail & eCommerce, CEP (Courier, Express and Parcel) and Transportation & Logistics. Each segment will have its own nuance depending on which the calculations will differ but there is enormous scope to make a positive impact all around by bringing in digitization and automation, it said.