ReNew Power to develop solar component production facility in Gujarat

ReNew Power on Monday said it plans to develop a solar cell and module manufacturing facility with 2 gigawatts annual capacity in Dholera Special Industrial Region, Gujarat. The facility will manufacture solar cells and modules using state-of-the-art monocrystalline PERC (Passivated Emitter & Rear Contact) and large wafer technology and will implement best practices in line with Industry 4.0 manufacturing standards, it said in a statement.

"ReNew Power...today announced its intention to develop a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Dholera Special Industrial Region (DSIR), approximately 100 km outside the city of Ahmedabad, in Gujarat," the company statement said.

The project has been allocated 100 acres of land by the Gujarat government, ensuring adequate availability of land for future capacity expansion.

The plant is expected to be vertically integrated in terms of processes and infrastructure for the manufacturing of solar cells and modules and is anticipated to commence operations from fiscal year 2022-23.

The manufacturing capacity being set up will incorporate ReNew Power's sustainability initiatives and ensure decarbonisation of manufacturing processes and supply chain to create a 'Green Factory' of the future, it added.

"The government's Production-Linked Incentive(PLI) scheme for solar photovoltaic (PV) modules has opened up several avenues. ReNew plans to manufacture both solar cells and modules in the Dholera manufacturing facility with the goal of creating a globally competitive manufacturing unit.

"The new facility will help the company to bring a crucial function in-house," Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew Power, Sumant Sinha said.

Gujarat has been one of the pioneers in promoting renewable energy and ReNew's first power project, a 25.2 MW wind farm, was also commissioned in Jasdan, Gujarat. The manufacturing plant is expected to generate 2,500 jobs in the state, it stated.

Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister of Gujarat and Chairman of Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd, M K Das said, "This manufacturing facility...will not only help reduce import dependency of the solar sector but will also play an important role in fulfilling the Honourable Prime Minister's vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)." Domestic manufacturing of modules and cells is expected to help renewable energy companies reduce their dependence on imported components and finished modules from China, which currently accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the world's solar module production.

This will also help ReNew avoid paying high customs duties on imported components, which are expected to come into force from April 2022, the company said.

In addition, the PLI scheme announced by the Centre in 2020 will also provide financial incentives to domestic manufacturing units and is expected to help add 10,000 megawatts of integrated solar PV manufacturing capacity in the country.

The Dholera manufacturing facility, apart from supplying to ReNew Power's own utility-scale power generation business, will also sell components to other renewable energy companies in India, it added.