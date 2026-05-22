Remsons Industries Reports 24% Revenue Growth To ₹133 Crore, Net Profit Up 15% In Q4

Remsons Industries reported 24 percent growth in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rupees 133 crore, while net profit rose 15 percent to Rupees 5.2 crore. |

Mumbai: Remsons Industries reported higher consolidated revenue and profit for Q4 FY26, supported by growth in its automotive components business. Total income for the March quarter rose 24 percent year-on-year to Rupees 133.0 crore from Rupees 107.0 crore in Q4 FY25. Net profit increased 15percent to Rupees 5.2 crore compared with Rupees 4.6 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 5.4 crore, down 34 percent from Rupees 8.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year due to exceptional cost adjustments during the quarter.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income increased from Rupees 124.0 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit rose marginally from Rupees 5.1 crore. Total expenses climbed to Rupees 127.5 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 114.9 crore in the preceding quarter and Rupees 98.5 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported exceptional expenses of Rupees 0.8 crore related to labour code implementation and other adjustments. Tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rupees 2.3 crore. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 1.50 from Rupees 1.31 in Q4 FY25.

What Drove The Numbers

The company continued to expand its automotive components operations and subsidiaries during FY26. Remsons operates in a single business segment of automotive components and parts. During the year, the company strengthened its technology and subsidiary portfolio through investments in Remsons Edge Technologies and other group entities. The board also approved the Remsons Employees Stock Option Plan 2026, allowing issuance of up to one lakh stock options to eligible employees and subsidiary staff.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated profit after tax increased 26 percent to Rupees 18.1 crore from Rupees 14.4 crore in FY25. Profit before tax rose 23 percent to Rupees 27.7 crore from Rupees 22.4 crore. The company recommended a final dividend of Re.0.10 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Consolidated total assets stood at Rupees 361 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 323 crore a year earlier.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.