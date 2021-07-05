Religare Enterprises shareholders approve Rs 570 cr preferential issue

The shareholders of Religare Enterprises Limited approved the Rs 570 crores preferential issue of fresh equity shares of the Company, by way of passing a special resolution in the Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) of the Company held on Saturday (July 3).

Earlier, the Board of Directors of the Company, in a meeting held on June 8, 2021 had approved raising of funds to the tune of Rs. 570 crore by preferential allotment of 5,41,56,761 equity shares of the Company at a price of Rs. 105.25 per share to existing shareholders like Burman family & Ares SSG Capital and selected new marquee investors.

“We are pleased to announce that shareholders of the Company have approved the special resolution for raising of Rs. 570 crores funds, through allotment of shares on preferential basis, as approved earlier by Board of Directors of the Company. Post-reclassification of erstwhile promoters as public shareholders, Religare Enterprises Limited, truly stands as a Company held by a diversified set of investors who have reposed their faith on an Independent Board and Professional Management. We are well on our path of revival and would use these funds towards growth of our businesses. Today again, I am thankful to our shareholders and investors, who demonstrated their trust in Company by passing the special resolution with resounding majority,” Religare Enterprise’s Executive Chairperson, Dr. Rashmi Saluja said.