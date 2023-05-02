 Relief for Adani as it reportedly gets 12-18 month extension on repayment of $5 billion loan for Ambuja acquisition
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRelief for Adani as it reportedly gets 12-18 month extension on repayment of $5 billion loan for Ambuja acquisition

Relief for Adani as it reportedly gets 12-18 month extension on repayment of $5 billion loan for Ambuja acquisition

Out of the total borrowings, loans worth $4 billion were up for repayment in 2024, but Adani repaid $200 million from it ahead of time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
File

The Adani Group has been under pressure ever since the Hindenburg Research report accused it of the biggest corporate fraud ever in February this year. But debt concerns had been raised much before that when Credit Sights had called it deeply overleveraged before modifying its observation last year.

But Adani's strategy of prepaying loans to rebuild confidence among lenders and investors seems to have paid off, as it has reportedly secured a 12 to 18-month extension on repaying a $5.25 billion debt.

Read Also
Adani reportedly prepays $200 million to pare $1 billion debt taken for Ambuja acquisition
article-image

Buying time

  • The amount had been borrowed from 14 banks last year, to fund Adani's acquisition of ACC and Ambuja to expand its operations into the cement sector.

  • Out of the total borrowings, loans worth $4 billion were up for repayment in 2024, but Adani repaid $200 million from it ahead of time.

  • Thanks to this, Adani reportedly has time till 2025-26 to clear the debt, as it looks for strategic investors to raise more cash.

Read Also
Adani says no wrongdoing even as SEBI seeks 6 months to probe Hindenburg's allegations
article-image

Respite after Hindenburg storm

  • After losing $140 billion in value in a stock market rout triggered by the Hindenburg report, the port to power conglomerate had found respite in the form of a Rs 15,000 crore share sale to US-based GQG.

  • As for the probe into the allegations, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India has sought an extension of six months to submit its report in the Supreme Court.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dabba trading scam: NSE warns investors against two people behind illegal scheme

Dabba trading scam: NSE warns investors against two people behind illegal scheme

EPFO pushes deadline to apply for higher pension to June 26

EPFO pushes deadline to apply for higher pension to June 26

BharatPe buys 51% stake in Mumbai-based NBFC Trillion Loans

BharatPe buys 51% stake in Mumbai-based NBFC Trillion Loans

Axis Bank employees rewarded with 88,595 shares for exercising stock options

Axis Bank employees rewarded with 88,595 shares for exercising stock options

Go First reportedly unable to operate flights without at least 20 aircraft

Go First reportedly unable to operate flights without at least 20 aircraft