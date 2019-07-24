Reliance topples IOC as top-ranked Indian firm on Fortune Global 500 list

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) has jumped 42 places to become the highest-ranking Indian firm on the Fortune Global 500 list.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC) had been the top-ranked Indian company on the list and was first on the Fortune India 500 list which was started in 2010.

"This year, ranked 106, RIL has replaced IOC (117) as the top-ranked Indian company on the Global 500 list," Fortune said. RIL's revenue soared 32.1% from $62.3 billion in 2018 to $82.3 billion in 2019. In comparison, IOC clocked a 17.7% growth in revenue to $77.6 billion.

"Over the past 10 years, RIL's revenue rose at a compounded annual growth rate of 7.2% from $41.1 billion in 2010, while that of IOC rose at 3.64% from $54.3 billion in 2010," it said.

Besides, RIL and IOC, Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), SBI, Tata Motors, Bharat Petroleum Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Rajesh Exports are the other Indian companies to feature on the list.