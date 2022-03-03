Reliance signs pact with US-based Sanmina for electronics manufacturing in India; shares up

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL) on Thursday announced it has agreed to create a joint venture (JV) with US-listed Sanmina Corp (SANM.O) for making electronic products.

RSBVL will hold 50.1 percent equity stake in the joint venture entity with Sanmina owning the remaining 49.9 percent, RIL said in a regulatory filing on March 3. “RSBVL will achieve this ownership primarily through an investment of upto Rs 1,670 crore in new shares in Sanmina’s existing Indian entity, while Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business. As a result of the investment, the joint venture will be capitalized with over $200 million of cash to fund growth.”

The JV aims to make hardware for 5G communications, cloud infrastructure, healthcare systems, and defense and aerospace, Reliance said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance will hold a 50.1 percent stake in the JV after the investment in Sanmina's existing Indian entity through a Reliance unit. Sanmina will contribute its existing contract manufacturing business to the JV, according to Moneycontrol.

All manufacturing will initially take place at Sanmina's campus in the south Indian city of Chennai, with an option for expansion in other manufacturing sites within the country, Reuters said.

