Reliance shares up 3% intraday after Jio hikes pre-paid tariffs by 20%

Reliance Industries share price went up by 3 percent intraday to Rs 2,497.90 after its telecom arm, Reliance Jio increased the pre-paid mobile tariff rates by 20 percent.

The revised tariff rates will be effective from December 1, Jio said in a press release.

Reliance Jio hikes pre-paid tariffs

After Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, India's largest mobile operator Reliance Jio on Sunday announced up to 21 per cent hike in its prepaid tariffs from next month.

The tariff hikes entail JioPhone Plan, Unlimited Plans, and data add on, and range between 19.6 per cent and 21.3 per cent.

"In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

The statement further said: "Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries".

The new unlimited plans will go-live on December 1, 2021, and can be opted from existing touchpoints and channels.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week had announced up to 25 per cent hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 12:02 PM IST