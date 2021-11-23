After Airtel hikes fares, Vodafone mobile call, data rates up by 25%

After Airtel hikes its pre-paid fares, Vodafone Idea has followed suit. It has has increased tariffs for prepaid users in the range of 20-25 percent. The higher tariffs will be effective from November 25, it said in a statement.

The company has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31 per cent for 28 days period to Rs 99 from Rs 79.

What are rate hikes on different plans?

In the popular unlimited category plans, Vodafone Idea has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 per cent.

The lowest plan bundled with a per day 1 GB data limit with 28 days validity will cost Rs 269 from November 25 onwards. Currently, it costs Rs 219.

Further, the price of 84 days validity plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will cost Rs 719 instead of Rs 599.

The 365 days plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will go up by 20.8 per cent to Rs 2,899. Currently, it is priced at Rs 2,399. The company has also increased the price of low value data top up by about 20 per cent.

Bharti Airtel hiked pre-paid tariffs

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced 20-25 per cent tariffs hikes for various prepaid offering, including tariffed voice plans, unlimited voice bundles, and data top ups.

The entry-level tariffed voice plan has been hiked by about 25 per cent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 per cent.

The company said it has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model.

''We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll-out 5G in India,'' Airtel said in a statement.

As the first step towards this, the company said it is taking the lead in ''rebalancing'' tariffs during the month of November. The new tariffs will come into effect from November 26, 2021.

In tariffed voice plans, the new rate is Rs 99, against the current Rs 79 with 28 days validity and benefits like ''50 per cent more talktime worth Rs 99, 200 MB data, 1p/sec voice tariff''.

The other categories where hike has been announced are unlimited voice bundles and data top ups.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:17 PM IST