Reliance Jio to power retail automation at Indian Oil Corporation

According to a regulatory filing, Reliance Jio has bagegd an order for providing SD-WAN solution that will power Indian Oil Corporation’s retail automation and critical business processes. It includes payment processing services, daily price updates, Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) software and network monitoring with enterprise-grade connectivity, Quality of Service (QOS) and 24x7 support across 28 states and 8 union territories.

JioBusiness, the Enterprise arm of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd will be deploying and managing SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network) for IOCL across its 7,200 retail outlets for a period of 5 years. Speaking on the win, Prateek Pashine, Head Enterprise, Reliance Jio said, "We look forward to support IOCL’s digital transformation journey by implementing the largest SD-WAN network in the country with our ‘Made in India’ managed network solution. Our extensive experience in large scale deployments equip us with the technical expertise to support IOCL in achieving higher performance benchmarks across their network and leverage Jio’s connectivity at each of the 7,200 sites.

He added that, "this will in fact be one of the largest deployments of SD-WAN solution in India across any Industry as well as in the Oil & Gas Industry across Asia. Currently the solution deployment is in an advanced stage with 2,000+ Retail outlets already onboarded on Jio’s SD-WAN setup.”

Jio is uniquely placed to offer such integrated Managed Services using its end-to-end digital onboarding platform with zero-touch SD-WAN provisioning, and an integrated view of all 7,200 retail outlets on a single world class NOC interface.

The current deployment is testimony to strong product, robust processes, and learnings from the thousands of WAN links deployed by Jio in offices, factories, and warehouses in various geographies for customers across Government, Banks, Large and Small Businesses