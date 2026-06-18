Reliance Jio Plans 1,600-Satellite LEO Constellation To Enter Global Broadband Race

Reliance Jio is planning to build and deploy its own low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation comprising around 1,600 to 1,650 satellites, positioned at an altitude of nearly 650 kilometres.

The network is expected to support broadband connectivity as well as direct-to-device communication services over the next two to three years.

According to a report, the company has already submitted its proposal to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which is currently evaluating the technical design, configuration, and architecture of the planned satellite system.

If approved, the initiative would mark the first major effort by an Indian company to enter the LEO satellite communication segment, a domain currently dominated by global players such as Starlink, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, and Eutelsat OneWeb.

The move is also seen as part of a broader strategy by countries to reduce dependence on foreign satellite operators amid growing concerns related to national security and data sovereignty.

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Government officials have indicated that support may be extended to Reliance Jio for filing with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which is required to secure orbital slots and spectrum rights.

Authorities are also expected to assist other domestic companies interested in entering the satellite communications sector, given its strategic importance.

Industry estimates suggest that deploying such a large-scale constellation could require investments in the range of $10–15 billion (approximately ₹95,000 crore to ₹1.42 lakh crore).

Once operational, the network could generate terabit-level data capacity depending on satellite specifications and deployment density.

The satellite communications business will be housed under Jio Platforms, which already manages the company’s digital and telecom operations.

Jio Platforms is also preparing for a potential initial public offering, making the satellite venture a key addition to its long-term growth strategy.

Globally, competition in LEO satellite broadband is intensifying. Amazon’s Project Kuiper is targeting around 3,200 satellites, with over 300 already launched, while Eutelsat OneWeb operates a constellation of about 654 satellites in orbit.