Reliance Jio Independence Day offer: 5 months of free data, calls with new JioFi connection

Reliance Jio has announced a new Independence Day offer for its JioFi 4G wireless hotspot. As part of the offer, Reliance Jio is offering five months of free data and calls with its JioFi Wi-Fi hotspot device.

But, to avail this new offer, one must purchase the JioFi device which is priced at Rs 1,999. The offer is not valid on old JioFi devices. The JioFi device can be purchased on online platforms and through Reliance Digital stores as well. After buying the device along with a Jio SIM, buyers can choose any one of the three JioFi plans to get free voice and data for five months.

Here are the three recharge options to get free 5 months free data:

Option 1: Activate the SIM with FRC of Rs. 199 (1.5GB data/day worth for 28 days) + Rs. 99 for Jio Prime membership AND get 1.5 GB data/day, unlimited Jio to Jio mobile calls and Jio to landline calls, 1000 offnet mobile minutes per 28 days (thereafter at 6 p/min) and 100 National SMS/ day for 140 days.

Option 2: Activate the SIM with FRC of Rs. 249 (2GB data/day worth for 28 days) + Rs. 99 for Jio Prime membership AND get 2 GB data/day, unlimited Jio to Jio mobile calls and Jio to landline calls, 1000 offnet minutes per 28 days (thereafter at 6 p/min) and 100 National SMS/ day for 112 days.

Option 3: Activate the SIM with FRC of Rs. 349 (3GB data/day worth for 28 days) + Rs. 99 for Jio Prime membership AND get 3 GB data/day, unlimited Jio to Jio mobile calls and Jio to landline calls, 1000 offnet minutes per 28 days (thereafter at 6 p/min) and 100 National SMS/ day for 84 days.