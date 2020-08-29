Reliance Industries to acquire retail, wholesale and other businesses of Future Group in Rs. 24,713 crore deal

On Saturday, Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing that Reliance Retail Ventures Limited would be acquiring the retail, wholesale, logistics & warehousing businesses of Future Group for a lumpsum aggregate consideration of Rs. 24,713 crore.

According to the BSE filing, "The above acquisition is being done as part of the Scheme in which Future Group is merging certain companies carrying on the aforesaid businesses into Future Enterprises Limited (FEL)".

It also provides a breakdown of the acquisition details.