Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 3%; Future Group stocks rally too

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday rose nearly 3 per cent after it announced the acquisition of Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses for Rs 24,713 crore.

The stock jumped 2.66 per cent to Rs 2,172 on the BSE. On the NSE, shares of the company gained 2.73 per cent to Rs 2,174. Future Retail zoomed 20 per cent to Rs 162.30 on the BSE, Future Enterprises gained 4.95 per cent to Rs 21.20 -- its upper circuit limit, Future Consumer 4.97 per cent to Rs 12.05 -- its highest trading permissible limit for the day.