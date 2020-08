Bulls held a firm grip on the D-Street on Tuesday as equity benchmark indices scaled up 2 per cent with broad-based buying across financial, auto and realty sectors.

Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries offset yesterday's losses and gained by 7.44 per cent to close the session at Rs 2,158.50 per share.

The BSE Sensex settled 748.31 points or 2.03 per cent higher at 37,687.91, while the NSE Nifty rallied 203.65 points or 1.87 per cent to 11,095.25.