Reliance Industries Leads Weekly Gains, Four Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add ₹95,447 Crore In Market Cap

Reliance, SBI, Airtel and LIC Post Strong Gains. |

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation of four of India’s top 10 most valued companies surged by Rs 95,447.38 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer. The top performers included Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Reliance Industries’ market valuation rose by Rs 47,431.32 crore to reach Rs 20,11,602.06 crore, maintaining its position as India’s most valuable company. SBI’s valuation climbed by Rs 30,091.82 crore, taking its total market capitalisation to Rs 8,64,908.87 crore.

Telecom and Insurance Sectors Add to Growth



Telecom major Bharti Airtel also witnessed a strong performance, adding Rs 14,540.37 crore to its market value, which now stands at Rs 11,71,554.56 crore. Meanwhile, LIC saw a smaller but steady rise of Rs 3,383.87 crore, pushing its market capitalisation to Rs 5,65,897.54 crore.

Heavyweight Losers: Financials and IT Stocks Slip



While four companies gained, six others from the top 10 list collectively lost Rs 91,685.94 crore in value. Among the laggards, Bajaj Finance recorded the sharpest decline, with its market cap tumbling by ₹29,090.12 crore to Rs 6,48,756.24 crore.



ICICI Bank followed with a drop of Rs 21,618.9 crore to Rs 9,61,127.86 crore, while Infosys shed Rs 17,822.38 crore, bringing its valuation down to Rs 6,15,890 crore.

HDFC Bank, India’s most valued private lender, saw its market cap fall by Rs 9,547.96 crore to Rs 15,18,679.14 crore, and TCS declined by Rs 1,682.41 crore to Rs 11,06,338.80 crore. Hindustan Unilever also slipped by Rs 11,924.17 crore to Rs 5,79,561.93 crore.

Reliance Retains Top Spot Among India’s Valued Firms



Reliance Industries continues to dominate India’s corporate leaderboard, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.