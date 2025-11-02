 Reliance Industries Leads Weekly Gains, Four Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add ₹95,447 Crore In Market Cap
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance Industries Leads Weekly Gains, Four Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add ₹95,447 Crore In Market Cap

Reliance Industries Leads Weekly Gains, Four Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add ₹95,447 Crore In Market Cap

 Four of India’s top 10 valued firms added Rs 95,447 crore in market capitalisation last week, led by Reliance, SBI, Airtel, and LIC, while six others saw combined losses.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Reliance, SBI, Airtel and LIC Post Strong Gains. |

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation of four of India’s top 10 most valued companies surged by Rs 95,447.38 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer. The top performers included Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India (SBI), and the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Reliance Industries’ market valuation rose by Rs 47,431.32 crore to reach Rs 20,11,602.06 crore, maintaining its position as India’s most valuable company. SBI’s valuation climbed by Rs 30,091.82 crore, taking its total market capitalisation to Rs 8,64,908.87 crore.

Read Also
M-cap of nine of top-10 firms jumps over Rs2.98 lakh crore
article-image

Telecom and Insurance Sectors Add to Growth

Telecom major Bharti Airtel also witnessed a strong performance, adding Rs 14,540.37 crore to its market value, which now stands at Rs 11,71,554.56 crore. Meanwhile, LIC saw a smaller but steady rise of Rs 3,383.87 crore, pushing its market capitalisation to Rs 5,65,897.54 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Operation Safed Sagar First Look Out: Jimmy Shergill And Siddharth Star In This Upcoming Series; When & Where To Watch?
Operation Safed Sagar First Look Out: Jimmy Shergill And Siddharth Star In This Upcoming Series; When & Where To Watch?
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Rain Delays Play At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai
Kerala Lottery Result: November 2, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-27 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 2, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-27 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60, Pooja Dadlani, 42: Did You Know SRK & His Manager Share The Same Birthday?
Shah Rukh Khan Turns 60, Pooja Dadlani, 42: Did You Know SRK & His Manager Share The Same Birthday?

Heavyweight Losers: Financials and IT Stocks Slip

While four companies gained, six others from the top 10 list collectively lost Rs 91,685.94 crore in value. Among the laggards, Bajaj Finance recorded the sharpest decline, with its market cap tumbling by ₹29,090.12 crore to Rs 6,48,756.24 crore.

ICICI Bank followed with a drop of Rs 21,618.9 crore to Rs 9,61,127.86 crore, while Infosys shed Rs 17,822.38 crore, bringing its valuation down to Rs 6,15,890 crore.

Read Also
Sensex & Nifty End Week In the Red, Broad Sell-Off Hits Markets As Global Cues & Profit Booking...
article-image

HDFC Bank, India’s most valued private lender, saw its market cap fall by Rs 9,547.96 crore to Rs 15,18,679.14 crore, and TCS declined by Rs 1,682.41 crore to Rs 11,06,338.80 crore. Hindustan Unilever also slipped by Rs 11,924.17 crore to Rs 5,79,561.93 crore.

Reliance Retains Top Spot Among India’s Valued Firms

Reliance Industries continues to dominate India’s corporate leaderboard, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance Industries Leads Weekly Gains, Four Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add ₹95,447 Crore In...

Reliance Industries Leads Weekly Gains, Four Of Top 10 Most Valued Firms Add ₹95,447 Crore In...

Markets To Take Cues From Macro Indicators, Global Trends And Key Q2 Results In Truncated Trading...

Markets To Take Cues From Macro Indicators, Global Trends And Key Q2 Results In Truncated Trading...

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Massive Market Crash, Says Gold & Bitcoin Will Shield Investors From...

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Massive Market Crash, Says Gold & Bitcoin Will Shield Investors From...

LIC Jan Suraksha Yojana Launch, Affordable Life Cover With Savings Benefit For Low-Income Families

LIC Jan Suraksha Yojana Launch, Affordable Life Cover With Savings Benefit For Low-Income Families

Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak

Tata Chemicals Q2 Net Profit Falls Over 60% To ₹77 Crore As Global Soda Ash Prices Remain Weak