Reliance Foundation to set up 1000-bedded Covid Care facilities in Jamnagar

Reliance Foundation is setting up 1,000 bedded Covid Care facilities with oxygen supply in Jamnagar. The foundation is providing these services free of cost.

Reliance Industries will be bearing the cost of these facilities. A 400 beds Covid Care facility will be up and running at Government Dental College & Hospital in Jamnagar within a week. Thereafter, another 600 beds Covid Care facility will be made operational at another location in Jamnagar within the next two weeks’ time, stated the foundation.

Reliance has come forward to provide necessary manpower, medical support, equipments, other disposable items in these locations. Meanwhile, the state government will coordinate in ensuring that the hospital is staffed with doctors and nursing staff.

The hospital will provide relief to people living in Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Porbandar and other regions of Saurashtra.

Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said, "As India fights the second wave of COVID, we are committed to helping in every way we can. Additional healthcare facilities are one of the most critical needs of the hour. Reliance Foundation is setting up a 1000-bedded hospital with Oxygen for COVID patients in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first phase of 400 beds will be ready within a week, and the other 600 beds in another week. The hospital will provide quality care free of cost. Reliance Foundation has been standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with our fellow Indians since the beginning of this outbreak. We will continue to work tirelessly to save precious lives. Together we can, and we will win this fight."

Dhanraj Nathwani, Group President at Reliance Industries Ltd. said, “Our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi has been working relentlessly for the people of India during this Covid pandemic. Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijaybhai Rupani has also been working rigorously for the people of Gujarat to put in place health care facilities in the state during these very difficult times. Reliance CMD Shri Mukesh Ambani has come forward to assist in providing hospital facility for Covid-affected patients in Gujarat. So, under the leadership of our Chairman, Reliance teams are working on setting up these two Covid care facilities in the shortest possible time.”

RIL is already providing free of cost Covid care in the city of Mumbai where 875 Covid beds are managed by Reliance Foundation Hospital. Between Jamnagar and Mumbai Reliance will set up and manage 1,875 beds for Covid care.