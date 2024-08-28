Reliance-Disney Merger: Competition Commission Of India Clears Merger Of Media Assets

Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney Co to create the country's largest media empire.

The deal, announced six months ago, has been cleared by the CCI with certain modifications proposed by the two parties.

C-2024/05/1155 Commission approves the proposed combination involving Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Digital18 Media Limited, Star India Private Limited and Star Television Productions Limited, subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications. pic.twitter.com/S2JVzw2VgR — CCI (@CCI_India) August 28, 2024

In a post on X, the regulator said it has cleared the "proposed combination involving Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Digital18 Media Limited, Star India Private Limited and Star Television Productions Limited, subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications".

According to some reports, Nita Ambani will head the new entity. |

The CCI, however, did not disclose voluntary modifications in the original deal made by the two parties.

Under the deal, Reliance and its affiliates will hold a 63.16 per cent stake in the combined entity that will house two streaming services and 120 television channels.