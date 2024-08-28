 Reliance-Disney Merger: Competition Commission Of India Clears Merger Of Media Assets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessReliance-Disney Merger: Competition Commission Of India Clears Merger Of Media Assets

Reliance-Disney Merger: Competition Commission Of India Clears Merger Of Media Assets

The deal, announced six months ago, has been cleared by the CCI with certain modifications proposed by the two parties.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 04:59 PM IST
article-image

Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has approved the merger of the media assets of Reliance Industries and Walt Disney Co to create the country's largest media empire.

The deal, announced six months ago, has been cleared by the CCI with certain modifications proposed by the two parties.

Read Also
Disney's First Asian Cruise Focuses On Indian Guests; Has Mowgli-Themed Eatery
article-image

In a post on X, the regulator said it has cleared the "proposed combination involving Reliance Industries Limited, Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Digital18 Media Limited, Star India Private Limited and Star Television Productions Limited, subject to the compliance of voluntary modifications".

According to some reports, Nita Ambani will head the new entity.

According to some reports, Nita Ambani will head the new entity. |

Read Also
Zee-Sony Merger Disputes Resolved Amicably; Withdraw All Charges
article-image

According to some reports, Nita Ambani will head the new entity.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat Flood Videos: Death Toll Reaches 16, Over 8,500 People Relocated, Army Called In For Rescue And Relief Ops
Gujarat Flood Videos: Death Toll Reaches 16, Over 8,500 People Relocated, Army Called In For Rescue And Relief Ops
Hema Malini Demands 'Action' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Request Mamata Banerjee To Facilitate What Is Right'
Hema Malini Demands 'Action' In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: 'Request Mamata Banerjee To Facilitate What Is Right'
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 100 CCTV Cameras To Bust Interstate Robber Gang; 5 Arrested Within 36 Hours Of Vasai Courier Agency Heist
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Scan 100 CCTV Cameras To Bust Interstate Robber Gang; 5 Arrested Within 36 Hours Of Vasai Courier Agency Heist
SSC CGL 2024: Region Wise Tier 1 Admit Card Out, Check HERE
SSC CGL 2024: Region Wise Tier 1 Admit Card Out, Check HERE

The CCI, however, did not disclose voluntary modifications in the original deal made by the two parties.

Under the deal, Reliance and its affiliates will hold a 63.16 per cent stake in the combined entity that will house two streaming services and 120 television channels.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Reliance-Disney Merger: Competition Commission Of India Clears Merger Of Media Assets

Reliance-Disney Merger: Competition Commission Of India Clears Merger Of Media Assets

Central Government Approves ₹6,456 Crore For 3 Major Railway Projects Covering Odisha, Jharkhand,...

Central Government Approves ₹6,456 Crore For 3 Major Railway Projects Covering Odisha, Jharkhand,...

Chile Summit India 2024: Chile Reaches Out To India As It Looks To Boost Trade Ties

Chile Summit India 2024: Chile Reaches Out To India As It Looks To Boost Trade Ties

Rebirth Of A Classic: Land Rover Brings Defender V8 Back To Life

Rebirth Of A Classic: Land Rover Brings Defender V8 Back To Life

Premiere Energy IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 5 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 3 Fold

Premiere Energy IPO Day 2: Issue Subscribed 5 Times; Retail Portion Subscribed 3 Fold