Disney's First Asian Cruise Focuses On Indian Guests; Has Mowgli-Themed Eatery

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 28, 2024
Disney announced their first Asian cruise, Disney adventure that is all set to sail from Singapore in 2025.
All images from Disney
This Disney cruise is designed with features that will attract Indian audiences
For the first time ever, a Disney cruise will have an Indian restaurant, Mowgli's eatery. It will serve Indian dishes with a 'Disney twist'.
Sarah Fox, the VP of Disney Cruise Line mentioned how they have seen real interest for multi-night cruise holidays from India while talking to Forbes
The central hub of the ship is called the imagination garden, within which is the Mowgli eatery. The central hub will transport you to the enchanted valley of Disney
Guests and children on the ship will be entertained by humans dressed in various Disney characters. Children will be kept engaged in origami and other activities during dining
This Disney cruise will host 2,111 guest cabins, with 2,500 crew members. The itinerary is a 3-4 nights trip and the fare for the cruise is yet to be announced