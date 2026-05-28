Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani Skips Salary For 6th Year, Company Reports Record ₹95,754 Crore FY26 Profit

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani did not take any salary, allowance or stock benefits for the sixth consecutive year in FY26. |

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has not taken any salary from the company for the sixth straight year.

According to the company’s latest annual report, Ambani did not receive salary, allowances, retirement benefits, commission, stock options or any other perks from FY 2020-21 to FY 2025-26.

Reliance said Ambani had decided to give up his salary in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision was taken voluntarily while the country was facing social and economic challenges.

Decision Continues Despite Record Profit

What makes the move more notable is that Reliance Industries reported its highest-ever annual profit in FY26.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 95,754 crore during the financial year. At the end of FY26, Reliance Industries had a market capitalisation of Rs 18,19,103 crore, or around $191.8 billion.

Despite the strong financial performance and growth in business, Ambani continued with his decision not to accept any salary from the company.

Salary Was Earlier Fixed At Rs 15 Crore

Even before the pandemic, Mukesh Ambani had maintained a conservative approach towards his compensation.

From FY 2008-09 onwards, he had capped his annual salary at Rs 15 crore. This salary level remained unchanged for around 12 years despite the company’s rising profits and expanding business operations.

Different Example In Corporate India

Executive compensation often becomes a topic of discussion in the corporate world, especially when companies report high profits and top executives receive large pay packages.

In such an environment, Ambani’s decision to continue without salary for six years is being viewed as a rare example in corporate India.

Reliance Industries said its remuneration policy is performance-based and aligned with industry standards. The policy is reviewed regularly by the company’s Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee.