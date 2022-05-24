Reliance-backed Fynd opens admissions to 4th batch of its edtech initiative Fynd Academy

Fynd Academy provides eligible individuals with a chance to become efficient and creative problem solvers within 7 to 12 weeks of its practice-driven courses, it said in a statement. /Representative image |

Fynd, omnichannel platform and multi-platform tech company has announced the 4th batch of Fynd Academy (an accelerated learning program) that inculcates technical and practical skills to freshers and experienced professionals.

The company plans to enrol fresh graduates and experienced members in the academy, registrations are currently open.

Candidates who clear the generic Fynd Academy Entrance Exam (FAEE) will be eligible to enrol in the course of their choice to transform themselves into industry-ready professionals.

Fynd Academy provides eligible individuals with a chance to become efficient and creative problem solvers within 7 to 12 weeks of its practice-driven courses.

It offers courses in fields like Full Stack with Javascript (MEVN Script), Full-stack with Python, Game Development, Product Design UI/UX, Quality Engineering, and Blockchain Development. Upon completing the preferred course, graduates get a certificate and the exclusive opportunity to join Fynd’s exceptional product development and design team.

Speaking at the event, Farooq Adam, Co-founder of Fynd said, “We are thrilled to announce the 4th batch of Fynd Academy. The growing market demand for blockchain, game development, quality engineers & product design motivated us to add these courses to Fynd Academy so people can choose from a wide range of courses. This initiative aligns with our aim to set a lifelong growth path for all trainees willing to enrol in our courses and join Fynd. So far, 48 students have joined our dedicated team out of the three batches and we expect more numbers to follow soon”.