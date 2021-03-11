REC signs MoU for financing 600 MW Hydro Electric Project in Bhutan

REC Limited, Navratna company under the Ministry of Power, along with Power Finance Corporation Limited has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 9th March 2021 with Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Ltd. (KHEL) for financing of 600 MW Hydro Electric Project at TrashiYangtse, Bhutan.

KHEL is a JV company of SJVN (India) and Druk Green Power corporation Limited (Bhutan) set up with 50:50 shareholding pattern for the development of 600 MW Kholongchhu Hydro Electric Project in Eastern Bhutan.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sanjay Malhotra, CMD - REC, RS Dhillon CMD - PFC, NL Sharma, CMD - SJVNL and YeshiWangdi Chairman KHEL. From REC Limited, SK Gupta, Director (Technical), AjoyChoudhury, Director (Finance) and TSC Bosh, Executive Director were also present along with other senior officers who joined virtually.