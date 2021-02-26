REC emerges victorious at 25th Inter CPSU Badminton Tournament

REC Limited, a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Power, won Gold in both singles and doubles categories at the 25th Inter-CPSU Badminton Tournament organized by BBMB under the aegis of Power Sports Control Board (PSCB) in Nangal, Punjab. A total of 10 teams from various power sector CPSEs participated in the tournament competing in different categories namely, Open Singles (Men), Open Singles (Women), Doubles (Men), Doubles (Women) and Team Event. Four-time gold winner Vijay Behra, Manager, REC added two more gold medals to his kitty by winning in the Badminton ‘Open Singles (Men)’ and ‘Doubles (Men)’ categories. Indraneel, Deputy Officer, REC, won his first gold medal, as he and Behra emerged victorious in the ‘Doubles (Men)’ category.