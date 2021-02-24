REC Limited conferred the 'CSR Shining Star Award'

REC Limited was conferred the 'CSR Shining Star Award' for its endeavors in the field of “Women Empowerment”. The CSR Shining Star Awards instituted by the Wockhardt Foundation were presented at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. On behalf of REC Limited, D.B. Londhe, Chief Program Manager, Mumbai received the award from Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra. Over the years, REC Limited, through its CSR arm REC Foundation has led by example in helping to uplift and improve the welfare of the citizens. It has actively and extensively provided aid in the fields of sanitation, hygiene, societal development and education.