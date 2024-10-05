 REC Disburses ₹90,955 Cr Loan In H1 FY25; Green Loans Surge By 92.68%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessREC Disburses ₹90,955 Cr Loan In H1 FY25; Green Loans Surge By 92.68%

REC Disburses ₹90,955 Cr Loan In H1 FY25; Green Loans Surge By 92.68%

Renewable energy loans in Q2 aggregated Rs5,946 crore, a significant 37.35 per cent rise from the previous year.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
REC disburses ₹90,955 Cr Loan In H1 FY25; Green Loans Surge By 92.68% | Wikipedia

REC Limited, a Maharatna CPSE under the Ministry of Power and a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC), disbursed loans totalling Rs90,955 crores in H1 FY25, marking a 20.10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Notably, renewable energy loans surged by 92.68 per cent YoY to Rs11,297 crore, reflecting REC's growing focus on green energy financing.

It has achieved significant growth in its loan disbursements for the half-year ended September 30. In Q2 FY24-25, REC disbursed Rs 47,303 crore in loans, representing a 13.71 per cent YoY increase compared to Rs 41,598 crore in Q2 FY23-24.

Renewable energy loans in Q2 aggregated Rs5,946 crore, a significant 37.35 per cent rise from the previous year. The share of renewable energy in total disbursements also increased, accounting for 13 per cent in Q2 FY24-25, up from 10 per cent in Q2 FY23-24.

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET June 2024 Results Set For Release; Key Exam Details, Marking Scheme Explained
UGC NET June 2024 Results Set For Release; Key Exam Details, Marking Scheme Explained
Director Sujoy Ghosh Reveals Vidya Balan Changed Clothes In Car On Kahaani Sets: 'I Gave Her ₹1 That Day...'
Director Sujoy Ghosh Reveals Vidya Balan Changed Clothes In Car On Kahaani Sets: 'I Gave Her ₹1 That Day...'
Bihar BPSC Agriculture Service Document Verification Begins Soon; Details Inside!
Bihar BPSC Agriculture Service Document Verification Begins Soon; Details Inside!
Rashami Desai & Karishma Tanna Want IMMEDIATE Action Against Man Who SPINNED & THREW A Stray Dog: 'Mentally Challenged, Highly Unstable' (Video)
Rashami Desai & Karishma Tanna Want IMMEDIATE Action Against Man Who SPINNED & THREW A Stray Dog: 'Mentally Challenged, Highly Unstable' (Video)
Read Also
'Airport Looks Like Railway Station': Netizens Share Frustration As IndiGo Airlines Faces Major...
article-image

REC Limited continues to play a pivotal role in financing India's power and infrastructure sectors, including new technologies like electric vehicles, battery storage, and green hydrogen projects.

With a loan book of Rs 5.30 lakh crore and a net worth of Rs72,351 crore as of June 30, 2024, REC remains a key player in supporting India's infrastructure growth and sustainable energy transition.

The company's strategic contributions to flagship government schemes like SAUBHAGYA, DDUGJY, and the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) underscore its commitment to strengthening India's power sector and last-mile connectivity

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

REC Disburses ₹90,955 Cr Loan In H1 FY25; Green Loans Surge By 92.68%

REC Disburses ₹90,955 Cr Loan In H1 FY25; Green Loans Surge By 92.68%

Adani University Holds First Convocation; 69 Postgraduates Honored

Adani University Holds First Convocation; 69 Postgraduates Honored

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Goes Beyond The Boardroom; Teams Up As Delivery Agent, Delivers Food With...

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Goes Beyond The Boardroom; Teams Up As Delivery Agent, Delivers Food With...

$3.7 Billion Choice: Jyoti Bansal's Decision Transforms 400 AppDynamics Employees Into Millionaires

$3.7 Billion Choice: Jyoti Bansal's Decision Transforms 400 AppDynamics Employees Into Millionaires

'Airport Looks Like Railway Station': Netizens Share Frustration As IndiGo Airlines Faces Major...

'Airport Looks Like Railway Station': Netizens Share Frustration As IndiGo Airlines Faces Major...