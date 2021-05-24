Realme to launch X7 Max 5G on May 31; Smart TV 4K to be unveiled, too

"From a disruptive brand to a tech trendsetter, Realme is now working on a comprehensive ecosystem of Techlife products, including smartphones and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) products, to offer a life driven by technology to everyone in India," the company said in a statement.

The fastest growing TV brand after its inception, Realme in 2020 launched smart TV (43-inch and 32-inch) and Realme smart TV SLED 4K in 55-inch size in 2020.

The launch of the first brand in Realme TechLife ecosystem will not be a big splash launch owing to the ongoing COVID situation in the country.

The SLED display technology is co-developed by Realme and John Rooymans, chief scientist of SPD Technology (Spectral Power Distribution).

While most LED TVs including QLED use only a blue backlight which is then turned to white, SLED uses Red, Green and Blue (RGB) LED light for the initial stage, hence reducing the harmful effects of blue light and providing higher colour purity.

"The year 2021 marks a new phase of our growth with cutting-edge advanced innovation and technology in the smart TV segment," the company said.

Teaser launched

The company launched a teaser recently. The brand name with 'D' letter was teased by Madhav Seth, Vice President, Realme, and CEO, Realme India and Europe, during the 8 Pro smartphone launch last month.

The new brand will have its own line of products, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

The TechLife ecosystem of the company will look for innovative partners globally to provide products with a new technology experience for users through independent R&D, joint custom development and product selection.

TechLife will help other budding brands with similar dreams to make more versatile technology products in the country.

"We will be supporting our partners who have joined the 'Realme TechLife' platform with our product, R&D, supply and quality assurance. We leave options to onboard brands to choose their original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners freely," Sheth had said.

"Some brands also own their own factories. In case any brands need support of a local OEM, Realme will provide all the support in figuring out local OEM partners for them, who could help them manufacture their products and give the best quality assurance," Sheth elaborated.

The company aims to launch over 100 new AIoT and lifestyle products in 2021 - from TWS, affordable smart TVs, smart plugs, trimmers, smart bulbs and more.

(With IANS inputs)