Realme launches new watches, buds in India starting at Rs 1,499: Check details here

Smartphone brand realme on Friday launched new products including smartwatches and buds starting at Rs 1,499.

The new products are realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Buds Q2 Neo, Buds Wireless 2, Watch 2, and Watch 2 Pro.

The Watch 2 Pro features a 1.75-inch large colour display touchscreen with a high resolution of 320*385 pixels that can display vibrant and lifelike images.

It includes a library of over 100 watch faces and consists of a dual-satellite GPS, which provides the highest positioning accuracy of 2.5 metres and the fastest positioning time of up to 2 seconds.

The Watch 2 Pro comes with a 390mAh high-efficiency battery.

On the other hand, the Watch 2 features a 1.4-inch large colour touchscreen with a high resolution of 320*320 pixels and houses a 315mAh battery. It comes with smart IoT control, IP68 water-resistant and a 22mm width watch band.

Both realme Watch 2 Pro and Watch 2 also consist of an intelligent real-time heart rate monitor and 90 sports modes including outdoor sports and indoor sports.

realme Watch 2 Pro is available in two colour space grey and metallic silver at Rs 4,999 and will be up for sale on July 26 on realme.com and Amazon.

realme Watch 2 is available in black colour and is priced at Rs 3,499 on realme.com and Flipkart from July 26.

realme Buds Wireless 2 -- a neckband with ANC -- comes with a unique laser bead design and supports active noise cancellation, a feature that is only available in high-end flagship earphones and headphones.

It comes in two colours -- bass yellow and bass grey -- at Rs 2,299 and will be up for sale on realme.com and Flipkart from July 26.