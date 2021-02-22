Business

Here are some of the best Realme phones in low budget to play games on in 2021

By FPJ Web Desk

Realme, which initially started as a sub-brand of Oppo, has now become a big name in the Indian smartphone market on its own. The Chinese company, with its strong offline presence, had taken over 15% of the Indian smartphone market share.

Not just the quality and aesthetics, Realme has also targeted the base of mobile gamers who were looking for hi-tech yet affordable smartphones. This huge demand for gaming mobiles is unprecedented, and mainly came about due to the increase in graphic intensive mobile games that even provide a career in esports to a lot of gamers.

Here are some of the budget Realme mobiles that are highly recommended for people who emphasize on gaming, and need a good gaming smartphone.

  1. Realme 7

    When one talks about phones under Rs. 20,000, Realme 7 is one of the few phones that make it to most people’s lists. One of the best aspects of Realme 7 that attracts a horde of mobile gamers, is its 6 GB RAM that makes sure that the phone runs seamlessly, even while playing graphic-intensive games like PUBG Mobile and Fortnite Mobile. Not just that; the phone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. This produces cutting-edge visuals, and enhances performance of the gamer. Its 4310 mAh battery also facilitates long hours of intense gaming.

  2. Realme 7 Pro

    An upgrade from Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro is another one of Realme’s best models. Powered by the Snapdragon 720G SoC, this product by Realme offers a great performance value to its users. It also has a 6 GB RAM that makes the phone lag-free at all instances. The bezel-less 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display is one of the phone’s best attributes.

  3. Realme Narzo 20

    Priced at Rs. 10,499, Realme Narzo 20 has impressed a huge portion of the market with its specs and performance. The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, which is great for a visual gaming output. Its 4 GB RAM, coupled with the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor makes sure that the phone is fatigue-free even while playing intense games.

  4. Realme 7i

Amongst Realme’s latest offerings, the most notable is the Realme 7i. Priced under Rs. 12,000, this model is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, boasts of a 4 GB RAM, and comes with 5000 mAh battery equipped with fast charging. All in all, it is built for a great gaming experience, and is highly recommended for gaming enthusiasts.

  1. Realme C12

    If you’re looking for a good gaming phone under a strict budget, Realme C12 is one of the best options you can find. Its 6.52-inch display, with a 60 Hz refresh rate is an unbelievable feature for its price. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, and comes with 3 GB RAM.

  2. Realme C3

    Undoubtedly one of the best Realme mobiles under 10,000 INR, Realme C3 has been liked by a large number of people for all that it packs at just Rs. 7,999. Its 3 GB RAM is efficient enough to run games like PUBG Mobile without any glitches. The phone also flaunts the MediaTek Helio G70 octa-core processor, which makes the device super fast with a clock speed of 2 GHz.

