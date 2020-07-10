Realme's Narzo 10A to go on sale: Check out prices, specifications and more

After successfully introducing Realme 6i with 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone manufacturer brand launched its much-anticipated Narzo smartphone series on May 11 in India, with similar capacity. The new series has two smartphones - the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A and they are positioned in the mid-range and budget price segments, respectively.

Realme Narzo 10A is finally going on sale on Friday at 12 pm. It comes in two storage variants - 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at 9,999. Both the variants are available in the colours So Blue and So White.

The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme's website starting from 12 pm, July 10.

Specifications:

Nazro 10A has a 6.5-inch display and is backed by a huge 5,000mAh battery. Although it needs an OTG cable, it supports reverse charging and basically works like a power bank.

While the Realme Narzo 10 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, the Narzo 10a features a triple-camera module. It includes a 12 MP primary lens, a macro lens and a portrait lens. It comes with a 5 MP selfie camera in the front.

Nazro 10A also comes with a fingerprint sensor.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, offers up to 4 GB RAM and up to 64 GB internal storage