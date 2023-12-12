Real Estate 'Oscars' Return After 5 Years; To Be Held At Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre On Dec 15 | Representative photo

After a five-year hiatus, the real estate industry is all geared up for its red carpet event of the year. The Golden Pillar Awards, also touted as the 'Oscars' of the property sector, will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre on December 15. The glitzy event promises to be an evening of celebration showcasing some of the best in the business.

With over 1,800 developers contributing to more than 2,000 nominations, the ceremony is being organised by CREDAI-MCHI, the apex body of real estate developers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The function is being hyped as a big extravaganza with a guest list comprising the who’s who of real estate, industry giants, key government officials and celebrities.

CREDAIMCHI President Speaks On Golden Pillar Awards

According to CREDAIMCHI President Dominic Romell, the Golden Pillar Awards is not just an award ceremony but a “testament to innovation, excellence and an unwavering commitment to quality in the real estate industry”. The awards serve as a beacon, spotlighting the industry's journey towards becoming a USD 6 trillion sector and acknowledging its limitless talent, he added.

The event's second edition features categories spanning residential and commercial projects, sustainable development, architecture and much more. The recognitions have been divided into 42 categories, including The Green Project of Year, Leading Real Estate Developer of the Year, Young Turk of Real Estate, Real Estate Influencer of the Year, Luxury Project of the Year, Best Redevelopment Project of the Year, among others. A panel of judges and tabulation partner Ernst & Young (EY) have ensured transparency in the selection process.