RBL Bank's Net Profit Surges 170% To ₹482 Crore In Q2 FY27

RBL Bank |

Mumbai: RBL Bank Limited on Monday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, with the board of directors approving the results on 12 October 2026.

Financial Performance

The bank's net interest income (NII) for Q2 FY27 rose 37 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,131 crore, with the net interest margin (NIM) standing at 4.61 per cent. Other income increased 16 per cent to ₹1,077 crore, while core fee income grew 12 per cent to ₹1,040 crore. Net total income for the quarter was up 29 per cent to ₹3,208 crore.

Operating Metrics

Operating expenses for Q2 FY27 increased 3 per cent year-on-year and 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,812 crore. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 56.5 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 64.7 per cent in Q1 FY26. Operating profit grew 92 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,396 crore, and credit cost for the quarter was 63 basis points.

Advances and Deposits

Net advances grew 42 per cent year-on-year to ₹142,314 crore, with a retail to wholesale mix of 56:44. Secured retail advances increased 52 per cent year-on-year, while unsecured retail advances grew 6 per cent. Total deposits expanded 34 per cent year-on-year to ₹156,272 crore, with a CASA ratio of 27.2 per cent. Granular deposits (less than ₹3 crore) grew 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹68,877 crore.

Asset Quality and Capital

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) decreased by 131 basis points year-on-year to 1.02 per cent as of 30 September 2026. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) were down 28 basis points year-on-year to 0.29 per cent. The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, stood at 95.31 per cent. Total capital adequacy was 30.1 per cent, and CET-1 was 29.0 per cent as of 30 September 2026.

Distribution Network

As of 30 September 2026, RBL Bank operated 1,954 total touchpoints, including 628 bank branches and 1,326 business correspondent branches. Of the BC branches, 248 are banking outlets. RBL Finserve Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, manages 1,076 business correspondent branches.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.