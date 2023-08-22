 RBL Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock option
RBL Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock option

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
RBL Bank Announces Equity Shares To Employees As Stock option | Image: RBL Bank (Representative)

RBL Bank on Tuesday announced the allotment of 4,53,920 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each to the eligible employees under the ESOP Scheme of the Bank, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Bank has increased from 60,02,31,733 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 6,00,23,17,330 to 60,06,85,653 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 6,00,68,56,530.

article-image

RBL Bank shares

The shares of RBL Bank on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 221.65, up by 1.40 percent

