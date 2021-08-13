RBI's Central Board takes stock of current economic situation

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Central Board met on Friday to take stock of the current economic situation and review the measures taken by the apex bank to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

In its 590th meeting, chaired by Governor Shaktikanta Das and held via video conferencing, the board also reviewed global and domestic challenges facing the country and various areas of operations of the bank.

The Board also reviewed the functioning of the Local Boards.

Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M. Rajeshwar Rao, T. Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board viz. Satish K. Marathe, S. Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, and Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting.

Secretary, Financial Services, Debasish Panda, and Secretary, Economic Affairs, Ajay Seth also attended.

