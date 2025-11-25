 RBI Zeroes In On Possibility Of Economic Boom & Overflowing Private Investment Due To Monetary Measures Duly Implemented
RBI Bulletin stated that the fiscal, monetary, and regulatory measures undertaken so far this year will pave the way for a virtuous cycle of higher private investment and growth. Inflation has moderated to a historic low and remained well below the target rate, and the financial conditions have remained benign. It also highlighted that global uncertainty remains elevated.

Mumbai: The fiscal, monetary, and regulatory measures undertaken so far this year will pave the way for a virtuous cycle of higher private investment and growth, leading to long-term economic resilience, the RBI bulletin said on Monday.The Indian economy showed signs of a further pick-up in momentum, despite continuing global headwinds, said an article on 'State of the Economy' published in the November bulletin.

"Available high-frequency indicators for October suggest a robust expansion in both manufacturing and services activities, supported by festive season demand and the ongoing positive impact of the GST reforms," it said.Inflation has moderated to a historic low and remained well below the target rate, it said, adding that financial conditions remained benign, and the flow of financial resources.

