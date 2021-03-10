RBI takes LIC-owned IDBI Bank out of PCA Framework

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said that it has taken IDBI Bank out of the Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF). RBI said that the state-run lender did not breach central bank's parameters.
LIC-owned IDBI Bank had been under RBI's PCAF since May 2017.
In its statement, the central bank said, "The performance of IDBI Bank Limited, currently under the Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF) of RBI, was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) in its meeting held on February 18, 2021. It was noted that as per published results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters on regulatory capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio."
It added, "The bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio on an ongoing basis and has apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that it has put in place which would help the bank in continuing to meet these commitments."
"Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that IDBI Bank Limited be taken out of the PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring," RBI said.
DBI Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 378 crore for December quarter 2020-21 on the back of healthy growth in interest income.
