RBI takes LIC-owned IDBI Bank out of PCA Framework

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said that it has taken IDBI Bank out of the Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF). RBI said that the state-run lender did not breach central bank's parameters.

LIC-owned IDBI Bank had been under RBI's PCAF since May 2017.

In its statement, the central bank said, "The performance of IDBI Bank Limited, currently under the Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF) of RBI, was reviewed by the Board for Financial Supervision (BFS) in its meeting held on February 18, 2021. It was noted that as per published results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 the bank is not in breach of the PCA parameters on regulatory capital, Net NPA and Leverage ratio."