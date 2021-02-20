RBI restrictions: Deccan Urban Co-op Bank customers cannot withdraw more than Rs 1,000

Karnataka-based Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank has been put under restriction by the banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India. RBI has imposed a Rs 1,000 withdrawal limit on the customers due to poor financial health of the bank.

According to a news report, the bank cannot undertake any fresh business including giving new loans and taking fresh deposits.

"Considering the bank's present liquidity position, a sum not exceeding Rs 1,000 (Rs One thousand only) of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn, but are allowed to set off loans against deposits subject to the conditions stated in the above RBI directions," the RBI said.

In addition, around 99.58 percent of the depositors are fully covered by the DICGC insurance scheme, the regulator said.

At the budget 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said customers of ailing banks would be able to access up to Rs 5 lakh of their deposits even if a bank is placed under moratorium. The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961 would be amended to create such a provision, she had assured.

This is the first bank this year to be put under the radar by the regulator. In 2020, the RBI cancelled permits of three co-operative banks and imposed restrictions on several other commercial banks.

The commercial banks with deteriorating financial position are brought under prompt corrective action (PCA) framework. In 2020, RBI had rationalised its Supervisory Action Framework (SAF) to initiate PCA for urban cooperative banks (UCBs) facing financial stress.

Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) is one of the most-talked cases among the UCBs which is under various restrictions.