 RBI Proposes Same-Day Cheque Clearance: New System To Cut Processing Time From Days To Hours; Everything You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Proposes Same-Day Cheque Clearance: New System To Cut Processing Time From Days To Hours; Everything You Need To Know

RBI Proposes Same-Day Cheque Clearance: New System To Cut Processing Time From Days To Hours; Everything You Need To Know

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during the Monetary Policy Meeting (MPC) announced that the cheque clearance times in the country will soon be reduced from days to just a few hours.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday introduced a new cheque-clearing mechanism, aimed at improving the efficiency and speed of financial transactions in the country.

In a latest development, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during the Monetary Policy Meeting (MPC) announced that the cheque clearance times in the country will soon be reduced from days to just a few hours. This seems a major relief for many, as the cheque clearance in the country takes two to three days as of the current system.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'

From days to hours - The new same-day cheque clearance

The latest announcement by RBI will transition from the batch processing mode of Cheque Truncation System (CTS) to a continuous clearing model.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | PTI

This means that under the new cheque clearing mechanism the cheques will be scanned, presented, and cleared on a rolling basis throughout the working or business day, rather than in pre-scheduled batches.

With this process, the cheque clearance time will be reduced from 2-3 days to just a few hours.

This expedited process is expected to bring cheque clearing on par with other rapid payment methods like National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and Immediate Payment Service (IMPS).

What is the current existing system - CTS?

Ahead of the new cheque clearance mechanism, let take a look at the current existing system known as the Cheque Truncation System (CTS).

Read Also
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Makes History: Becomes First Indian Company To Enter Fortune 500 For 21...
article-image

CTS is a method where the physical movement of a cheque is halted, and instead, an electronic image of the cheque is sent to the paying bank for clearance. This system was introduced to eliminate the delays and costs associated with physically transporting cheques from one branch to another.

CTS is a method where the physical movement of a cheque is halted, and instead, an electronic image of the cheque is sent to the paying bank for clearance

CTS is a method where the physical movement of a cheque is halted, and instead, an electronic image of the cheque is sent to the paying bank for clearance |

Although this system streamlined many challenges including the cheque-clearing process, but still operates on a batch processing mode. This, therefore, leads to a clearance time of up to two working days.

Benefits for customers

With this new system, customers will enjoy faster credit of funds into their accounts, which will significantly enhance liquidity and ease of financial transactions.

Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

Although, RBI has not yet released a detailed guidelines on how this will be implemented, but the central bank's announcement has already generated excitement among account holders and financial institutions alike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Can't Ignore Food Inflation While Setting Rates, Will Wait For NSO To Review CPI Reightage, Says...

RBI Can't Ignore Food Inflation While Setting Rates, Will Wait For NSO To Review CPI Reightage, Says...

RVNL Shares Tumble 6% As Q1FY25 Net Profit Plummets 35%

RVNL Shares Tumble 6% As Q1FY25 Net Profit Plummets 35%

A Modern-Day Chariot: Mercedes CLE 300 4Matic Cabriolet

A Modern-Day Chariot: Mercedes CLE 300 4Matic Cabriolet

From Mahindra To Tata: Top 7 SUVs Under ₹20 Lakh

From Mahindra To Tata: Top 7 SUVs Under ₹20 Lakh

ITD Cementation Shares Sees Sharp Surge Of 15% On NSE After Q1 PAT Jumps 91%

ITD Cementation Shares Sees Sharp Surge Of 15% On NSE After Q1 PAT Jumps 91%