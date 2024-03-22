 RBI Offices To Remain Open On March 30 & 31: Extended Hours For Taxpayer Convenience
RBI Offices To Remain Open On March 30 & 31: Extended Hours For Taxpayer Convenience

Electronic transactions can be done till the stipulated time on both days (March 30 and March 31), the Reserve Bank said in a statement on special measures for the current financial year (2023-24), in wake of annual closing of government accounts

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
RBI offices dealing with government business and all designated branches of agency banks will keep their counters open as per normal working hours on Saturday and Sunday for the convenience of taxpayers.

Electronic transactions can be done till the stipulated time on both days (March 30 and March 31), the Reserve Bank said in a statement on special measures for the current financial year (2023-24), in wake of annual closing of government accounts.

"Transactions through National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) System will continue up to 2400 hours as hitherto on March 31, 2024," it said with a view to provide greater convenience to taxpayers.

In order to facilitate government receipts and payments, necessary arrangements have also been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country, it added.

"Special clearing will be conducted for government cheques both on March 30 and 31, 2024. Agency banks are hereby advised that all cheques related to government accounts may be presented on such clearing," the RBI said.

Regarding reporting of central and state government transactions to RBI, the reporting window of March 31 will be kept open till 1200 hours on April 1, 2024. 

