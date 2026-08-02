RBI MPC Meeting Begins August 3, Repo Rate Likely To Stay At 5.25% As Focus Shifts To Liquidity Management

The RBI is expected to keep the repo rate at 5.25% in its August MPC meeting. | Representational Image

Mumbai: India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will begin its crucial policy meeting on August 3, with markets widely expecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent. According to a report by Nuvama, the central bank is likely to prioritise liquidity management over another interest rate move as it assesses evolving domestic and global risks.

Rate Pause Expected

The report suggests that the RBI is likely to maintain a balanced and flexible policy stance rather than changing interest rates immediately.

After reducing the repo rate in previous policy reviews, the central bank is now expected to closely monitor inflation, liquidity conditions and economic growth before taking any further action.

Inflation Risks Remain High

Inflation continues to be surrounded by uncertainty, mainly due to supply-side risks.

Crude oil prices have remained volatile because of the conflict between the United States and Iran. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea have also raised concerns over global supply chains.

At the same time, the possibility of a weak or uneven monsoon and growing El Niño risks could push up food prices. Several companies have also increased product prices, adding to inflationary pressure.

Given these developments, the RBI is expected to avoid any immediate rate cut or hike until there is greater clarity on inflation trends.

Higher Bond Yields Support Status Quo

India's financial conditions have tightened in recent weeks, with the 10-year government bond yield moving higher.

According to Nuvama, rising bond yields reduce the need for additional policy action, strengthening the case for keeping the repo rate unchanged while focusing on liquidity management.

Growth Outlook Still Mixed

India's economic outlook remains uneven despite signs of improvement.

Credit growth has picked up, but broader economic activity remains concentrated in a few sectors. Recent GST rate reductions have supported demand, although this benefit may weaken during the second half of FY27.

Meanwhile, increasing El Niño risks could affect agricultural output and food prices, putting pressure on overall economic growth. Weak global demand amid continued geopolitical uncertainty could also weigh on India's exports.