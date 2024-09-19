 RBI Lifts Ban On IIFL Finance’s Gold Loan Business
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Lifts Ban On IIFL Finance’s Gold Loan Business

RBI Lifts Ban On IIFL Finance’s Gold Loan Business

In response to the RBI's decision, IIFL Finance has assured that all their future gold loan operations will comply with regulatory standards.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
IIFL Finance To raise ₹1,272 Crore Via Rights Issue | Image: IIFL Finance (Representative)

IIFL Finance Limited on Thursday (September 19) through an exchange filing announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has lifted the restrictions imposed on the company's gold loan business,

As per the regulatory filing, the company added that these restrictions, which had been in place since March 4, 2024, prevented the company from sanctioning, disbursing, or assigning/securitising its gold loans. With the RBI's new communication dated September 19, 2024, IIFL Finance can now fully resume its gold loan operations.

"The RBI's decision is effective immediately and allows the Company to resume the sanctioning, disbursal, assignment, securitization, and sale of gold loans in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations," added the company in the regulatory filing.

In response to the RBI's decision, IIFL Finance has assured that all their future gold loan operations will comply with regulatory standards.

FPJ Shorts
Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside
Swachhata Hi Seva: CM Eknath Shinde Launches 16-Day Cleanliness Drive In Maharashtra Ahead Of Gandhi Jayanti; See Photos Inside
ED Issues Letter Rogatory To Spain In OctaFX Money Laundering Probe
ED Issues Letter Rogatory To Spain In OctaFX Money Laundering Probe
Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real Difference'
Kritika Kamra Says Men Should Call Out Sexism & Objectification Of Women: 'It Would Make A Real Difference'
Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek Become Highest Paid Celebrities On Laughter Chef, Charge THIS Amount: REPORTS
Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek Become Highest Paid Celebrities On Laughter Chef, Charge THIS Amount: REPORTS

"The Company is committed to upholding the highest standards of compliance and will continue to ensure that the remedial actions taken are sustained," added the company in the BSE exchange filing.

Read Also
Vodafone Idea Crashes Over 15%, Indus Towers Falls 10% As Supreme Court Rejects AGR Plea
article-image

Share performance

The shares of the company ended the day on a red note today.

IIFL share performance

IIFL share performance |

IIFL Finance Ltd shares opened at Rs 531.00 today, reaching a high of Rs 533.90 and touching a low of Rs 482.00 during trading hours.

The company's current market capitalisation stands at Rs 21,080 crore, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.36.

Read Also
'She Died Because Of Women's Voting Rights': Toxic Remarks From Deceased 26-Year-Old EY CA's...
article-image

Investors can expect a dividend yield of 0.78 per cent.

Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of Rs 683.19 and a 52-week low of Rs 304.25, markinhg a significant price fluctuations in the market.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Modifies Framework For Valuation Of AIFs' Investment Portfolio

SEBI Modifies Framework For Valuation Of AIFs' Investment Portfolio

Mumbai: IAA & Rotary District Autism Campaign Outdoor Effort At BKC

Mumbai: IAA & Rotary District Autism Campaign Outdoor Effort At BKC

RBI Lifts Ban On IIFL Finance’s Gold Loan Business

RBI Lifts Ban On IIFL Finance’s Gold Loan Business

Northern Arc Capital IPO Subscribed by 110.71 Times, QIBs Lead With 240.79x Bids

Northern Arc Capital IPO Subscribed by 110.71 Times, QIBs Lead With 240.79x Bids

Mumbai: MMRDA & WEF Sign MoC, Paving Way For Sustainable Urban Growth

Mumbai: MMRDA & WEF Sign MoC, Paving Way For Sustainable Urban Growth