 RBI Issues Warnings On Misleading Loan Waiver Advertisements, Urges Public Vigilance
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Issues Warnings On Misleading Loan Waiver Advertisements, Urges Public Vigilance

RBI Issues Warnings On Misleading Loan Waiver Advertisements, Urges Public Vigilance

Members of the public are cautioned not to fall prey to such false and misleading campaigns and report such incidents to law enforcement agencies, the central bank stated.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
RBI Issues Warnings On Misleading Loan Waiver Advertisements, Urges Public Vigilance | PTI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday issued a warning on misleading advertisements enticing borrowers by offering loan waivers.

There are reports of such entities charging a service/legal fee for issuing 'debt waiver certificates' without any authority.

These entities seem to be actively promoting many such campaigns in the print media as well as social media platforms, the RBI said.

Members of the public are cautioned not to fall prey to such false and misleading campaigns and report such incidents to law enforcement agencies, the central bank stated.

"It has also come to our notice that in certain locations, campaigns are being run by a few persons, which undermine the efforts of Banks in enforcing their rights over the securities charged to the Banks. Such entities are misrepresenting that dues to financial institutions including banks need not be repaid.

"Such activities undermine the stability of financial institutions and, above all, the interest of the depositors. It may also be noted that associating with such entities can result in direct financial losses," the RBI statement added.

Read Also
RBI Governor-led MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.50%
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Issues Warnings On Misleading Loan Waiver Advertisements, Urges Public Vigilance

RBI Issues Warnings On Misleading Loan Waiver Advertisements, Urges Public Vigilance

Bank Of India Announces Allotment Of Equity Shares To Qualified Institutional Buyers

Bank Of India Announces Allotment Of Equity Shares To Qualified Institutional Buyers

UTI AMC Allots 17,158 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

UTI AMC Allots 17,158 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Is Retik Finance (RETIK) going to pump like Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2024? Yes feels this Lucky Shib...

Is Retik Finance (RETIK) going to pump like Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2024? Yes feels this Lucky Shib...

Intellect Design Secures Order From Indian Bank To Enhance Corporate Banking Via eMACH.ai Cash...

Intellect Design Secures Order From Indian Bank To Enhance Corporate Banking Via eMACH.ai Cash...