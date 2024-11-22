 RBI Inks Treaty For Cross-Border Transactions With Maldives To Promote Use Of Local Currencies
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Inks Treaty For Cross-Border Transactions With Maldives To Promote Use Of Local Currencies

RBI Inks Treaty For Cross-Border Transactions With Maldives To Promote Use Of Local Currencies

As per an official statement by the RBI, the agreement aims to facilitate the use of INR and MVR in various economic and financial transactions between both countries.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
X

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Mumbai to establish a framework to promote the use of their respective local currencies, the Indian Rupee (INR) and the Maldivian Rufiyaa (MVR).

RBI Signs MoU With Maldives

The MoU was signed in the presence of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and MMA Governor Ali Hashim on Thursday.

As per an official statement by RBI, the agreement aims to facilitate the use of INR and MVR in various economic and financial transactions between both the countries.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations
Delhi AQI Remains At 'Very Poor' Conditions; CAQM Imposed Stricter Regulations
Nasdaq & S&P 500 Surge With Nvidia Earnings; Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Nears $100,000
Nasdaq & S&P 500 Surge With Nvidia Earnings; Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Nears $100,000
WB SET 2024: Admit Card Out; Check Important Instructions, Exam Pattern
WB SET 2024: Admit Card Out; Check Important Instructions, Exam Pattern
'Ha**e Wala Hai': Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For Scoring 5 Runs In First Innings Against Australia In AUS vs IND 1st Test
'Ha**e Wala Hai': Fans Upset With Virat Kohli For Scoring 5 Runs In First Innings Against Australia In AUS vs IND 1st Test
Read Also
'We Have An Expense Problem': Polaris Dawn Astronaut Jared Isaacman Supports Elon Musk's DOGE
article-image

It covers current account transactions, permissible capital account transactions, and other agreed-upon activities. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce transaction costs and settlement time, making cross-border trade more efficient.

RBI said "This framework would enable exporters and importers to invoice and settle in their respective domestic currencies, which in turn would enable the development of trading in INR-MVR pair in foreign exchange market".

Promoting Trade Between India & Maldives

Under this framework, exporters and importers from both nations can invoice and settle trade transactions in their respective domestic currencies. This is likely to pave the way for the development of trading in the INR-MVR currency pair in the foreign exchange market.

By reducing dependence on third-party currencies, such as the US Dollar, the agreement will also optimize trade and financial operations between India and the Maldives.

Read Also
Suzlon Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit On NSE After Morgan Stanley Gives Rating Update To 'Overweight'
article-image

The collaboration also represents an important milestone in strengthening bilateral ties between the RBI and MMA.

RBI stated "Use of local currencies in bilateral transactions will eventually contribute to promoting trade between India and Maldives as well as deepen financial integration and strengthen the economic relations between India and Maldives".

This initiative highlighted the commitment of both India and the Maldives to strengthen their economic partnership and promote sustainable growth in the region.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RBI Inks Treaty For Cross-Border Transactions With Maldives To Promote Use Of Local Currencies

RBI Inks Treaty For Cross-Border Transactions With Maldives To Promote Use Of Local Currencies

Nasdaq & S&P 500 Surge With Nvidia Earnings; Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Nears $100,000

Nasdaq & S&P 500 Surge With Nvidia Earnings; Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Nears $100,000

Adani US Indictment: Kenya Cancels Airport And Energy Deals With Group

Adani US Indictment: Kenya Cancels Airport And Energy Deals With Group

Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus

Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth