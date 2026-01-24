 RBI Injects Over ₹2 Lakh Crore To Support Banking System Liquidity
The Reserve Bank of India will inject over ₹2 lakh crore into the banking system to support liquidity conditions. Key measures include: a 90-day Variable Rate Repo operation of ₹25,000 crore on January 30, 2026; a 3-year USD/INR buy-sell swap auction of USD 10 billion (₹91,000 crore) on February 4, 2026; and open market purchases of government bonds worth ₹1 lakh crore.

Saturday, January 24, 2026
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Friday said it will inject over Rs 2 lakh crore of liquidity into the system through a slew of avenues. "On a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct the ... operations to inject liquidity into the banking system," an official statement said.

The measures include a 90-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) operation for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore to be conducted on January 30, 2026 and a USD/INR buy-sell swap auction of USD 10 billion or Rs 91,000 crore for a tenor of 3 years to be held on February 4, 2026. The central bank will also undertake government bond purchases under the open market operations route of an aggregate amount of Rs 1 lakh crore, according to the statement.

This will include buying Rs 50,000 crore each of bond buys on February 5 and February 12, it said. Detailed instructions for each of the measures will be issued separately, the central bank said, assuring support whenever required. "The Reserve Bank will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions," it said. 

