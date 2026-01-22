 Razorpay POS Secures RBI Licence As Offline Payment Aggregator, Completes Trio Of Key Regulatory Approvals
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRazorpay POS Secures RBI Licence As Offline Payment Aggregator, Completes Trio Of Key Regulatory Approvals

Razorpay POS Secures RBI Licence As Offline Payment Aggregator, Completes Trio Of Key Regulatory Approvals

Razorpay's offline payments arm, Razorpay POS, received RBI authorisation to operate as an offline payment aggregator on Thursday. This completes Razorpay's set of all three major RBI licences: online payment aggregator, cross-border payment aggregator (secured December 2025), and now offline. The licence enables scaling of in-store payment infrastructure for retail chains and SMEs.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Fintech major Razorpay's offline payments arm, Razorpay POS, on Thursday said it has secured licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to act as an offline payment aggregator. With this authorisation, Razorpay now holds all three key RBI licences-online payment aggregator, cross-border payment aggregator (secured in December 2025), and offline payment aggregator, according to a company statement.

Read Also
'We Will Disable Gallery Access': Razorpay Co-Founder Responds After New Payment Device Scam Goes...
article-image

The PA-P licence will allow Razorpay POS to further scale its in-store payment infrastructure, supporting high-volume transactions for diverse sectors ranging from large retail chains to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). "For us, regulation isn't an afterthought; it's core to how we build. Securing the RBI's Offline Payment Aggregator License further strengthens our ability to support businesses with scalable, compliant in-store payments as they expand their omnichannel presence," Razorpay MD and Co-founder Shashank Kumar said.

The company, which entered the offline space following the acquisition of Ezetap in August 2022, currently offers a suite of hardware, including Android Smart POS, magnetic stripe POS (mPOS), and soundbox devices.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed To Launch In India On January 29: What To Expect
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed To Launch In India On January 29: What To Expect
Social Media Ban For Children Under-16 In Andhra Pradesh Soon? Here's What Minister Nara Lokesh Said
Social Media Ban For Children Under-16 In Andhra Pradesh Soon? Here's What Minister Nara Lokesh Said
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Watch: Locals Rush To Rescue 2 IAF Pilots After Emergency Landing In Prayagraj Pond
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest Encounter
Jharkhand: 15 Maoists, Including Anal Da Who Carried A ₹1 Crore Bounty, Killed In Saranda Forest Encounter

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative...
Indian Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹3,061 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges To ₹19,663 Crore, Cumulative...
Radico Khaitan Q3 Net Profit Jumps 62% To ₹155 Crore On Record Volumes & Premiumisation Drive
Radico Khaitan Q3 Net Profit Jumps 62% To ₹155 Crore On Record Volumes & Premiumisation Drive
Gold, Silver Futures Ease After Record Rally, Profit Booking & Global Cues Drag Prices
Gold, Silver Futures Ease After Record Rally, Profit Booking & Global Cues Drag Prices
Razorpay POS Secures RBI Licence As Offline Payment Aggregator, Completes Trio Of Key Regulatory...
Razorpay POS Secures RBI Licence As Offline Payment Aggregator, Completes Trio Of Key Regulatory...
Reform Momentum: India Widens Export Base To Blunt Global Shocks, Pursues New Trade Pacts, FTA...
Reform Momentum: India Widens Export Base To Blunt Global Shocks, Pursues New Trade Pacts, FTA...