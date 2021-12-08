RBI hikes UPI transactions limit for IPOs, govt bonds to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, during the Monetary Policy Meeting that was held on December 8, said the central bank has decided to amplify the transaction limit for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for the Retail Direct Scheme (RDS) for investment in government securities and Initial Public Offering (IPO) applications from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, media reports said.

What does the hike connote?

The retail investors using the UPI payment system will soon be able to invest upto Rs 5 lakh in government bonds under RBI’s RDS scheme and IPOs. The limit was Rs 2 lakh earlier.

“Over time, UPI has become a popular payment option for IPOs since its availability from January 01, 2019. It is reported that IPO applications of Rs 2 to Rs 5 lakh constitute approximately 10 per cent of subscription applications. The transaction limit in the UPI system was enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh in March 2020,” said the RBI Governor.

He added that the "central bank has been making efforts to facilitate greater participation of retail customers in financial markets, citing the launch of Retail Direct Scheme for investments in G-secs, where UPI, in addition to other options such as internet banking, can be used to make payments for participating in both the primary and secondary markets."

UPI for feature phones

The RBI also proposed to launch a UPI-based payment product for feature phone users given the limited access to innovative payment products for such devices. Feature phones currently have NUUP (National Unified USSD Platform) payment service but the same has not picked up, it noted, reported ETNOWNEWS.

"India has a large mobile phone consumer base of about 118 crore mobile users out of which about 74 crore have smart phones indicating that there is a significant number of feature phone users in the country", the RBI said.

RBI also proposed enabling small-value UPI transactions through an ‘on-device’ wallet in UPI app which will conserve banks’ system resources, without any change in the transaction experience for the user. The feature was proposed to make low-value UPI transactions, which form 50% of on the interface, easier.

“These low value transactions, however, utilise significant system capacity and resources, at times leading to customer inconvenience due to transaction failures because of issues related to connectivity”, an RBI statement said.

(With media inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:28 PM IST