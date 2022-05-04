RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; brace to pay more for EMIs, vehicle loans

On May 4, in an unscheduled meeting, the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 40 bps hike in repo rates.

Das said the MPC had voted to increase the repo rate by 40 basis points, citing persistent inflationary pressures in the economy.

Retail inflation in India has jumped to a 17-month high

The RBI’s repo rate has been kept unchanged at 4 percent since May 2020.

The governor said, "In a unscheduled but not entirely unexpected announcement, the MPC of RBI has announced a hike in repo rate and in all other benchmark rates by 40 bps. Further, the CRR has also been increased by 50 bps to indicate a reversal of the easy liquidity scenario."

CRR hike can suck out liquidity to the tune of Rs 83711.55 crore, he said. CRR hike will be effective from midnight of May 21.

What is repo rate?

The repo rate is the rate at which commercial banks borrow from the RBI by selling security such as Treasury Bills to the central bank.

Why does RBI do that?

Commercial banks can borrow money from the RBI in case of a cash crunch. The collateral is the Treasury Bills that commercial banks sell to the RBI, and the interest rate of borrowing is called the Repo Rate.

Repo rate affect the borrowing banks and people like you and me who borrow from banks.

What happens when repo rates are hiked?

The RBI today announced repo rate has been increased by 40 bps. To compensate for a high cost of borrowing, banks will, in turn, charge a higher interest rate from their borrowers. As a result, loans will become expensive for citizens. The bank increase interest rates on loans will go up. Brace for higher interest rates on home loans, auto loans etc.

Expert view

Rajiv Shastri, Director and CEO, NJ AMC

Over recent days, inflation has shown an upward trend which was caused by supply disruptions in food, oil and other commodities. However, the impact of these has now moved to the entire economy which resulted in core inflation being sustained at high levels as well. This rate hike is an attempt to control this secondary inflation which can become sticky and persist even after commodity prices moderate. It's a preventive measure and not a reactive one.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 03:12 PM IST