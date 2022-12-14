RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das wants fintech firms to focus on data protection

e-Paper Get App
Das hailed fintech firms for playing a transformative role in the delivery of financial services across India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
File Photo
During his meeting with officials of fintech firms and industry bodies, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das urged them to focus on governance, business conduct, data protection, customer centricity, regulatory compliance and risk mitigation among other things. Other senior officials of the RBI were also present as Das hailed fintech firms for playing a transformative role in the delivery of financial services across India.

The RBI governor also highlighted the role of the regulatory body in framing policies that support responsible innovation in the space, and assured its continued contribution to the growth of the fintech sector.

Officials and industry bodies also shared their inputs for increasing the role of fintech firms in boosting digital transactions and financial services.

