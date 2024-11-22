 RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth

Das highlighted the delicate balancing act required to manage inflation and growth, a task complicated in recent years by overlapping global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 08:19 AM IST
article-image
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das | PTI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday underscored the crucial role of price stability as the foundation for sustained economic growth during his address at the "High-Level Policy Conference of Central Banks from the Global South."

"Price stability is as important as growth in enabling economic agents to plan ahead, reducing uncertainty and the inflation risk premium, and encouraging savings and investment, all of which boost the potential growth rate of the economy," Governor Das said, emphasising the need for a balanced approach.

Price stability is in the best interest of people & economy

He further stated that stable inflation, or price stability, is in the best interest of both the people and the economy.

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2025 To Begin From March 14, Dates For 2026 & 2027 Seasons Also Announced: Report
IPL 2025 To Begin From March 14, Dates For 2026 & 2027 Seasons Also Announced: Report
JEE Main 2025 Registration Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!
JEE Main 2025 Registration Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus
Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus
Shocking Video! Amazon Employee Attending Friend's Wedding In AP's Kurnool, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Greeting Newly Weds
Shocking Video! Amazon Employee Attending Friend's Wedding In AP's Kurnool, Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Greeting Newly Weds

"Price stability serves as the bedrock for sustained growth. It enhances the purchasing power of individuals and provides a stable environment for investment," he added.

Managing inflation and growth in overlapping crisis

Das highlighted the delicate balancing act required to manage inflation and growth, a task complicated in recent years by overlapping global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and climate change.

India'a journey through economic tubulance

Reflecting on India's journey through turbulent economic times, Das credited the Flexible Inflation Targeting (FIT) framework for its instrumental role in addressing challenges posed by the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The framework allows for inflation targeting while accommodating growth objectives, ensuring that monetary policy remains forward-looking and adaptive.

Das recounted how the RBI prioritised growth during the pandemic by tolerating transitory inflation spikes caused by supply chain disruptions. "Our assessment that these spikes were temporary proved correct as inflation receded once supply chains normalised," he noted.

Central banks in 'Global South' trying achieve 'Price Stability'

Speaking about central banks in the Global South, Das remarked that achieving price stability amid uncertainties has become a cornerstone of monetary policy for these nations.

He highlighted the challenging growth-inflation trade-offs faced by the Global South, where economic development and poverty alleviation remain critical priorities.

Das concluded by stating that price stability is fundamental to achieving sustained high growth, as it reduces uncertainty, encourages investment, and protects the purchasing power of the most vulnerable populations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus

Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth

Yawning Income-Wealth Disparity Causing Heartburn And Brain Drain

Yawning Income-Wealth Disparity Causing Heartburn And Brain Drain

Real Estate Developers Seek Deregistration Of 19 Projects Across Maharashtra

Real Estate Developers Seek Deregistration Of 19 Projects Across Maharashtra

India’s Data Centre Industry To Grow 66% By 2026, Adding 604 MW Capacity: JLL

India’s Data Centre Industry To Grow 66% By 2026, Adding 604 MW Capacity: JLL